Adopt 1 Kilometer Program Officially Underway

The “Adopt 1 Kilometer” program has officially begun, an initiative led by the General Directorate of Urban Development in coordination with the General Directorate of Economic Development and the Municipal Directorate of Urban Image. The effort aims to keep the medians and shoulders along the San José del Cabo–Cabo San Lucas tourist corridor in top condition in both directions.

Roberto Flores, General Director of Urban Development, announced that the first phase has the support of the Villa Group, which is responsible for cleaning and rehabilitating the section from the entrance to Cabo San Lucas to the bridge known as “Chaparro.”

Flores explained that the program is a collaboration with socially responsible companies committed to maintaining different segments of the corridor through cleaning, reforestation, and beautification efforts. The first participants include Palmilla, Ventanas del Paraíso, the Cerro Colorado Condominium Association, and Rancho San Lucas, with more expected to join in future phases.

He added that the project was developed in response to the need for ongoing maintenance of the tourist corridor, also known as the Transpeninsular Highway, through joint efforts between the City Council and the private sector, with support from the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT).

The initiative is also backed by Lilzi Orcí, Executive President of the Los Cabos Hotel Association; Abril Urueta, General Director of Economic Development; and Joel Alejandro Sánchez, Director of Urban Image. Together, they are promoting citizen and business involvement in the upkeep of public spaces.

Finally, Jesús Franco, Director of Constructora Villa Group, emphasized that this joint effort will enhance the image of Los Cabos, noting that the tourist corridor is the main access route, and the first impression visitors have of the destination.