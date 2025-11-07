Oktoberfest Event Moves to Walmart Plaza

Due to circumstances beyond their control, organizers of the 5th Annual Oktoberfest Cabo have announced a venue change. The event, originally scheduled for Plaza Mijares in historic downtown San José del Cabo, will now take place at Walmart Plaza in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, November 15, from 4:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The popular beer festival will feature craft brews, creative cocktails, gourmet tacos and burgers, select wines, and live music, ensuring an evening filled with celebration and good spirits. Admission remains free. The new location is a welcome change for Cabo San Lucas residents, who will no longer have to brave the pothole-ridden Transpeninsular Highway or the traffic congestion near the Fonatur Roundabout to join the festivities.

The original Oktoberfest began in Munich, Germany on October 12, 1810, to celebrate the wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. Today, the event attracts about seven million visitors annually. In 2023, attendance reached a record 7.2 million, with an estimated 7.4 million liters of beer consumed. The festival is famous for its amusement rides, games, food stalls, and traditional Bavarian dishes.

Oktoberfest is widely celebrated throughout Mexico.