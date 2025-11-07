Los Cabos Becomes the World’s First Certified Queer Destination

Los Cabos has made history as the world’s first destination officially certified as a Queer Destination, reaffirming its commitment to inclusion, respect, and exceptional service. The certification cements its reputation as one of the most welcoming and safe vacation spots for LGBTQ+ travelers worldwide.

The LGBTQ+ tourism market represents a vital segment for Los Cabos. Visitors in this group stay an average of 6.4 nights and spend about $6,190 USD per person. According to Lilzy OrcíFregoso, executive president of the Los Cabos Hotel Association, the segment provides significant economic opportunities, benefiting not only hotels and restaurants but also local businesses across the region.

Since the legalization of same-sex marriage in Baja California Sur in 2019, Los Cabos has emerged as a top destination for weddings and celebrations, drawing couples, families, and friends from around the world. In 2024 alone, 56 same-sex marriages between women and 22 between men were recorded, primarily in La Paz and Los Cabos.

The Los Cabos Tourism Trust (Fiturca) has played a key role in promoting inclusivity. Each year, the trust launches specialized marketing campaigns for various travel sectors, with particular emphasis on LGBTQ+ tourism due to its high purchasing power and travel frequency. Fiturcapromotes the destination through press events and campaigns in major U.S. cities and abroad, highlighting Los Cabos as a safe and inclusive place to visit. Social media and digital platforms have further amplified this message globally.

Orcí Fregoso noted that LGBTQ+ travelers often favor boutique and luxury accommodations, an area where Los Cabos excels. The destination offers a diverse range of experiences, from camel rides and yacht excursions to gourmet dining and spectacular sunsets.

In recognition of these inclusive efforts, Los Cabos became the first destination worldwide to receive the “Queer Destination – Committed Destination” certification, granted by Queer Destinations, a leading global organization in LGBTQ+ tourism and an affiliate member of the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA).

To uphold high service standards, local hospitality professionals continue to receive specialized training on equality and inclusion. Several hotels, including Corazón Cabo and Hard Rock Los Cabos, have already achieved certification for their dedication to serving LGBTQ+ guests.

Adding to the spirit of inclusion, the recent Cabo San Lucas patron saint festivities featured the first-ever trans queen pageant and coronation. Jennifer Ortiz was crowned and awarded 10,000 pesos (approximately $540 USD), in an event that drew enthusiastic participation from both locals and tourists, further solidifying Los Cabos’ reputation as an open, inclusive, and vibrant destination for all.