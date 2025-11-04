Access to 10 Beaches in La Paz Restored Through Municipal Program

The La Paz Municipal Government has reopened access to 10 beaches as part of an ongoing program aimed at ensuring the public’s right to reach coastal areas.

City Council member Pavel Castro reported that six blocked access points have been cleared, restoring roads leading to 10 beaches across the municipality.

The initiative began in 2021 to identify and remove barriers, often erected by private individuals, that restricted access to the coastline, violating citizens’ rights to enjoy public beaches.

One key achievement was the removal of structures blocking entry to El Saltito, a well-known beach in La Paz. According to the Comptroller’s Office, reopening this route also restored access to five other beaches connected through the same corridor.

Nearby, El Tesoro Escondido, located next to the popular El Tesoro beach, had been fenced off by private owners. The program successfully removed these obstructions, reopening the path to the public.

In Puerto Mejía, officials cleared an access road connecting two beaches, while in Cerritos and El Pescadero, one access point was reopened in each area.

Castro acknowledged that more work remains, particularly along the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of California coasts. The city is currently conducting a detailed survey to identify remaining blocked access points.

He announced that a second phase of the program is now underway and will include new legal strategies to protect public beach access.

Under the city’s Urban Development Program (PDU), there must be a designated access point to the coast every 400 meters. Castro said the City Council is developing new local regulations to strengthen enforcement and prevent private projects from blocking public routes in the future.