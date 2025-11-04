Diego’s Battle Continues, So Does Hope

We continue to follow the story of Diego, the 21-year-old son of our friend and coworker David, who is courageously battling acute leukemia in La Paz. The journey has been long and exhausting, but filled with moments of strength, love, and community support.

In a recent update, Karina, Diego’s mother and the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign, shared a personal moment from this past week:

✨ “It was my turn to donate platelets yesterday. Diego’s recovery has been slower than expected, and an urgent blood and platelet transfusion was needed. Our designated donor couldn’t make it, so I stepped in.”

Karina has been preparing for this moment, taking special care of her health to be ready in case she was ever needed. And when the time came, she was.

“Thankfully, everything went very well! We’re hoping tomorrow’s lab results will show improvement and that, for now, no more transfusions will be needed.”

The update also revealed something deeper: a mother’s worry and resilience.

“I am very worried. This last round of chemo—and the recovery that follows—is costing him more and more each time. But I remain steadfast, with all my faith intact, believing that soon this will change for the better.”

💛 As a reminder, Karina created the official fundraiser, which is still active. If you’d like to support Diego’s ongoing treatment, you can do so here:

GoFundMe: Ayúdanos a salvar la vida de Diego

The Gringo Gazette team stands with David, Karina, and Diego—not just in spirit, but in action. Whether it’s helping spread the word, offering a kind word, or making a donation, every bit of support matters.

Let’s keep showing up for this family. One step at a time.