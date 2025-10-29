La Paz Hosts Global Launch of First Diving Wetsuit Made from Recycled Ocean Materials

The Director of Tourism in La Paz participated in the international launch of XENOS, the world’s first diving wetsuit made entirely from materials recovered from the ocean. Presented in La Paz, the innovative suit highlights the city’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally conscious tourism.

Organized by the La Paz Tourism Trust (FITUPAZ) in partnership with British company Fourth Element, the event brought together representatives from the tourism, environmental, and professional diving sectors. The goal was to promote responsible tourism in Baja California Sur and strengthen La Paz’s position as a leading destination for sustainable underwater experiences.

XENOS is part of Fourth Element’s “OceanPositive” initiative, which uses recycled marine waste, such as discarded fishing nets and recovered plastics, and employs a production process that consumes less energy than traditional manufacturing.

Natalia Ruffo, Director of Tourism for the Municipality of La Paz, joined Fourth Element founder Paul Strike and FITUPAZ Director Luz María Zepeda at the event. Ruffo said the initiative not only boosts La Paz’s international profile but also reinforces its commitment to protecting marine ecosystems.

“We are presenting a wetsuit that combines innovation with environmental responsibility, using natural rubber, recycled seams, and non-toxic adhesives,” Ruffo said. “Beyond being sustainable, it provides comfort and safety for divers. We are proud that Fourth Element chose La Paz for this international unveiling, as it strengthens our reputation as a model for sustainable diving tourism.”

Ruffo also noted that diving tourism brings significant economic benefits to La Paz, as divers tend to stay longer and directly support local businesses. Because diving safety protocols require rest periods between sessions, visitors often extend their stays, benefiting local lodging, transportation, and dining services.

FITUPAZ Director Luz María Zepeda said the collaboration with Fourth Element reflects La Paz’s core values, linking sustainability with global tourism promotion. She announced that the brand’s new audiovisual catalog, filmed entirely in La Paz, will be distributed in more than ten countries throughout 2026 as part of Fourth Element’s worldwide campaign.

“La Paz was chosen for its unique marine landscapes and reputation as an iconic diving destination,” Zepeda said. “The new XENOS campaign, filmed here, will represent the brand internationally over the next two years, placing our city on the global map as a symbol of responsible practices and ocean conservation.”

The event also featured Colombian diver and PADI ambassador Karol Yela Caicedo, currently completing her instructor certification in La Paz. She praised the Gulf of California’s marine biodiversity and the high quality of local diving programs, saying the region’s natural conditions make it an ideal location for professional open-water training.