Luxury Takes Flight in Los Cabos with 600 Weekly Connections and New High-End Resorts

With more than 600 weekly flights and luxury hotel developments valued at over $900 million, Los Cabos is entering a new era of expansion, cementing its position as Mexico’s most dynamic and sophisticated tourism destination. Supported by strategic promotion from the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA) and strong growth in the MICE sector (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) the region is becoming a global benchmark for both high-end and business travel.

Los Cabos now connects with 32 U.S. cities through 330 weekly flights, a reflection of its steadily increasing air connectivity and growing appeal among business, luxury, and wellness travelers. This accessibility coincides with an unprecedented hotel boom that is redefining the area’s premium hospitality offerings. Among the notable openings are the Park Hyatt Los Cabos, set to debut in late 2025 with 197 rooms, and the St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira, scheduled for 2026 with 124 rooms, both reinforcing the region’s status as a world-class luxury destination.

The MICE industry has quietly become a driving force behind this surge, accounting for 10.7 percent of Baja California Sur’s tourism activity in 2024. Its economic ripple effect extends across transportation, dining, lodging, and entertainment. Recent studies show that 92 percent of business meetings in the region foster stronger corporate practices, 89 percent enhance Los Cabos’ appeal for future international events, and 88 percent of attendees plan to return as leisure travelers.

In 2024 alone, Los Cabos hosted 283,848 attendees across 8,244 meetings and 5,795 incentive programs, with an average stay of six to seven nights, one of the longest in Mexico. These numbers underscore how business travelers not only spend more but also contribute to a more sustainable tourism model through longer stays and diversified spending.

To maintain this momentum, FITURCA has intensified its global outreach. At IMEX Americas 2025 in Las Vegas, the organization held more than 1,600 meetings with event planners, highlighting the destination’s growing capacity and sophistication. FITURCA Director Rodrigo Esponda announced that six new luxury hotel brands will open properties in Los Cabos before expanding to the Mexican Caribbean, a clear signal of the region’s maturity and international prestige.

Air connectivity is also on the rise, with Copa Airlines inaugurating a new Panama – Los Cabos route and ongoing negotiations with Avianca for a direct flight from Colombia, one of Latin America’s fastest-growing luxury markets. These developments aim to position Los Cabos as a key hub for high-net-worth travelers throughout the region.

Los Cabos isn’t simply chasing more visitors, it’s targeting better visitors: those who stay in luxury resorts, attend international conferences, savor local cuisine, and return for leisure. With long-term investments, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and expanding global links, Los Cabos continues to secure its place as the crown jewel of the Mexican Pacific and a powerful contender to the Caribbean in the global luxury and meetings landscape.