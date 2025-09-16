Exploring Mexico’s Rich Musical Traditions and Genres

Recently, I found myself participating in a silly game on Instagram. I was presented with various songs and challenged to identify whether they were from Mexico or Eastern Europe. Easy enough, you’d think, but I was wrong almost half the time. The similarities in tone, mood, and even rhythm were so common that I was guessing more than knowing. Like the similarities we find in the various cuisines around the globe, music is no different; it echoes within a shared framework.

If you’re skeptical, I can resonate. When you think of Mexican music, what is the first sound that comes to mind? For many, it’s the voice and brass of a mariachi band, and for good reason, but that single, iconic sound represents only a fraction of the country’s vast and complex musical landscape. Mexico’s rich history and cultural fusion have influenced its music, reflecting its diverse roots in Indigenous, Spanish, African, and European traditions, each telling a different story of love, protest, celebration, and everyday life.

While it’s the most iconic, Mariachi is just one. Born in the state of Jalisco, its sound is defined by the unique combination of violins, trumpets, and the strumming of the vihuela (a small, five-string guitar) and the guitarrón (a large bass guitar). It’s music of deep emotion, and a quintessential expression of Mexican identity. To get a feel for it, listen to a classic like “El Rey” by José Alfredo Jiménez.

From the coastal state of Veracruz, we have Son Jarocho. This genre is a spiritex-string jarana and the requinto jarocho. It’s a genre of music that’s deeply communal, and you’ve most likely heard its most famous example, “La xBamba,” which highlights how this specific regional sound has become a part of the global soundtrack.xAs you travel to the north of Mexico, you’ll discover a soundscape defined by the accordion. With its strong German and Polish immigrant influences, Norteño music often tells stories of life on the border, love, and struggle. It’s a raw, authentic sound that gets to the heart of the people. For an example of Norteño music, check out “La Puerta Negra” by the legendary band Los Tigres del Norte. Then there’s Cumbia. While rooted in Colombia, Cumbia has been passionately adopted by Mexico, creating its own unique sub-genres and rhythms. It’s a rhythmic force throughout all of Latin America, whether in a street party in Iztapalapa or on a crowded dance floor in La Paz. Listen to “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar” by Los Ángeles Azules for a taste of Mexican Cumbia at its best.

Depending on how good your Spanish is, you might have picked up on the storytelling in some songs, too. These are the folk ballads of Mexico, often referred to as musical newspapers, and are called Corridos. Rooted in the oral storytelling tradition, corridos narrate a wide range of topics, from heroic tales of the Mexican Revolution to more contemporary stories about drug traffickers, life on the border, and social commentary. They are a powerful and lyrical form of history and expression. A classic from this genre is “Contrabando y Traición,” made famous by Los Tigres del Norte.

These genres are just a few; we still have not discussed romantic boleros or the lively banda music. Each style reflects a specific community, a particular history, and a unique blend of cultural ingredients. Exploring these different tunes of Mexican music has reminded me of a simple yet profound truth. Beneath the surface of our cultural differences, there lies a universal language. Whether it’s the lament of a Slavic folk song or the soulful cry of a Mexican Mariachi trumpet, the human experience of love, joy, loss, and resilience echoes in the notes. I invite you to listen to these sounds with new ears and discover the style that resonates with you the most.

If you’re looking to experience some of these rhythms live here in La Paz, be sure to check out L’Invito Jazz Club for Latin rhythms like boleros, salsa, and cumbia on Saturdays. It’s perfect for dancing.

The next time you’re in bed at 1 a.m. and your neighbors are having a full-on musical tour of Mexico, you’ll now be a pro at identifying each genre. For that, you have me to thank. I’ll end with one last (slightly biased) song recommendation: “Naila” by Lila Down.

– Naailah Auladin For more on my work: www.naailahauladin.com or reach me on WhatsApp at: +52 612 141 8002

Naailah Auladin is a life and relationship doula in La Paz, specializing in guiding individuals and families during periods of emotional trauma, crisis, and mental unrest. She focuses on teaching and inspiring individuals to take responsibility and ownership in participating in their civic duties, focusing on the well-being of the self first, as she believes that fostering and maintaining well-managed emotional, mental, and physical health is our first civic duty.,