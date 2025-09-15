San José del Cabo Firefighters Golf Tournament Raises Funds for Training Camp

San José del Cabo’s Club Campestre hosted the fifth annual Firefighters Golf Tournament in late August, drawing more than 100 golfers. Organized by the San José del Cabo Fire Department with support from Grupo Questro, the event has become one of the community’s leading fundraisers, helping modernize the department’s facilities.

Diego Sánchez, president of the Firefighters Board, praised the tournament’s growth. “This year we had an impressive turnout. The event is becoming a tradition, and that fills us with pride. The Club Campestre has provided its facilities for five years, which has been essential to the tournament’s success. Grupo Questro’s continued support has made it possible for the event to sustain and grow with each edition.”

Sánchez emphasized that the funds will be used to upgrade the fire department’s training camp in the San José Viejo area. “Modernizing our training camp is vital to ensure firefighters receive the best possible preparation,” he said. “This tournament is one of the most important ways we can achieve that.”

Beyond the competition, the event showcased the community’s solidarity and the role of local businesses in supporting public safety initiatives. “They’ve given us their full support during this half decade,” Sánchez added. “Through these partnerships, we can keep moving forward and inspire others to join our cause.”

Prizes were awarded to the top four teams, but the true winner was the community itself, as all proceeds will benefit the San José del Cabo Fire Department.