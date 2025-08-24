Baja California Sur Leads Mexico in Oyster Production for Fourth Year

Baja California Sur has maintained its position as Mexico’s top oyster producer for the fourth year in a row, harvesting 2,400 tons annually, according to Alfredo Bermúdez, head of the state’s Ministry of Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Agricultural Development (SEPADA).

Bermúdez said the achievement reflects the completion of the entire production cycle, from seed to market-ready oyster shells of a product highly valued in both domestic and international markets.

“This is the fourth year the state has led in production, and we don’t want to let it go,” he said.

The industry supports coastal communities along the Pacific, where aquaculture is most developed, and is beginning to expand in the Gulf of California. More than 600 fishers are registered in oyster production, nearly 400 of them women.

Bermúdez emphasized aquaculture as the future of fishing, describing reseeding as the key to keeping the sector profitable in a state that controls 23% of Mexico’s coastline.

Baja California Sur is also a national model for fishing cooperatives, with over 800 organizations and more than 7,500 producers, many of them retired workers covered by Social Security.

In addition to commercial production, the state regulates sport fishing, with more than 1,600 registered vessels and over 100 tournaments each year, both offshore and inshore.