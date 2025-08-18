All of Mexico Saving Lives: Red Cross Nationwide Fundraising Race Comes to Los Cabos

Los Cabos will host the national “All of Mexico Saving Lives” race for the first time on Sunday, September 7. The event, organized by the Mexican Red Cross, will be held in Cabo San Lucas and take place simultaneously in cities across the country.

The Baja California Sur Red Cross coordinator, Víctor Fonseca, announced the event will feature 3-, 5-, and 10-kilometer runs starting at the Yenekamú Bridge, also known as the Los Cabos Canyon Bridge. The route will follow the Transpeninsular Highway.

RedCross2

The Yenekamú Bridge, located in the Wild Canyon adventure park, is the longest wooden pedestrian suspension bridge in Latin America, spanning 330 meters (360 yards). Built from treated wood and Swedish steel cables, it can hold up to 300 people or 50 ATVs.

The nationwide event aims to raise awareness of the work of Red Cross paramedics and generate funds for emergency relief, ambulance maintenance, and essential medical supplies. Registration costs 500 pesos and includes a T-shirt and commemorative medal.

Participants can register online via the Mexican Red Cross Los Cabos Instagram account or in person at Red Cross bases in Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.

Fonseca emphasized the race is open to all ages and will be supported by local authorities to ensure safety along the courses.