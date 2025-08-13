Blockade at Entrance and Exit to Airport

At around noon today, dozens of tourist transportation vehicles blocked the entrance and exit to and from the San Jose del Cabo International airport.

They are protesting what they call favoritism from the state government towards common taxis as the latter have increased transportation of tourists claiming the transportation companies are not adhering to rules and regulations.

It’s an old story and in despite of meetings with the state government and transportation officials, the situation has not changed. The protest could last a few hours. Incoming and outgoing travelers have had to resort to walking towards the highway, suitcases in toll, to obtain transportation. It is expected that many outgoing travelers will lose their flights. Stay tuned.