BCS Confirms 7 Rickettsia Cases, One Death in 2026

Baja California Sur has recorded seven confirmed cases of rickettsia and one death linked to the disease so far in 2026, according to state Health Secretary Ana Luisa Guluarte Castro. The announcement came alongside new details on how the state is working to control the illness, which is spread primarily by the brown dog tick.

Rickettsia doesn’t get the same attention as dengue in Baja Sur, but it’s a serious bacterial infection that can become dangerous if it isn’t caught early. Here’s what property owners with dogs and yards should know.

What Is Rickettsia, in Plain English

Rickettsia refers to a group of bacterial infections transmitted by ticks. In this region, the main culprit is the brown dog tick (Rhipicephalus sanguineus), a tiny reddish-brown parasite that lives on dogs and in the cracks, corners and dusty patches of yards, patios and dog houses. Its most serious form, caused by the bacterium Rickettsia rickettsii, is known in English as Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Guluarte Castro noted that the situation in BCS remains far less severe than in other northern states. Chihuahua has reported about 150 cases and as many as 72 deaths this year, and neighboring Baja California had confirmed 161 cases and 53 deaths as of early September. Still, health officials say early detection makes a significant difference in outcomes.

How It Spreads

Dogs are the main host for the brown dog tick, and infestations tend to build up in yards with dirt floors, wall cracks, woodpiles or clutter where ticks can hide. People usually get infected after being bitten by an infected tick, not directly from the dog itself. That’s why controlling ticks on pets and in outdoor spaces is the most effective prevention tool.

Symptoms to Watch For

Early symptoms resemble a flu-like illness: sudden fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. A rash — often starting on the wrists and ankles before spreading — can appear a few days later, though not in every case. Because these symptoms overlap with other common illnesses, officials have been training doctors and nursing staff in Mulegé to recognize rickettsia faster and begin treatment sooner.

The infection responds well to antibiotics when caught in its early stages, but delayed treatment is associated with more serious complications.

When to See a Doctor

Anyone who develops a fever along with a headache or unexplained rash — especially after noticing ticks on a dog or finding them around the house — should seek medical attention and mention possible tick exposure. Doctors can test and treat early, which is the single biggest factor in a good outcome.

Prevention for Dog Owners and Yards

Since 2022, the state has focused its heaviest intervention efforts on communities in the Vizcaíno region of Mulegé, where crews have fumigated more than 17,900 homes to reduce ticks and other vectors. The same campaign has dewormed over 9,200 dogs, sterilized 450 dogs and cats, and applied more than 8,800 rabies vaccines to pets.

For homeowners anywhere in Baja Sur, the basics are straightforward: use a vet-approved tick prevention product on dogs year-round, check pets regularly (especially around ears, neck and paws), keep yards swept and free of debris where ticks can shelter, and wash dog bedding frequently. These steps matter even for part-time residents whose dogs spend time outdoors seasonally.

The state’s broader “Échale montón” program also includes installing solid flooring in homes with dirt floors, since packed dirt gives ticks an easier place to breed. Health officials say a pet registration and disease-tracking system is now being used to monitor patterns in cats and dogs more closely, which should help catch outbreaks earlier.

Why It Matters for Pet Owners

Rickettsia remains uncommon in BCS compared with dengue or other seasonal concerns, and officials aren’t describing this as an outbreak. But with dogs acting as the main tick carriers, a little routine prevention — regular tick treatment, a tidy yard, and quick vet visits for pets that seem off — remains the most practical defense for households across the state.