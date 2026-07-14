UABCS Project Advances Oyster Farming

The Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), based in La Paz, has established itself as a strategic partner in the development of oyster farming in Southern Baja California through a program dedicated to producing and donating oyster seeds. Over the past five years, the initiative has delivered more than 15 million oyster seeds to local producers.

The project began as an effort to support small-scale aquaculture farmers but has evolved into a model of assistance that promotes the growth and sustainability of the oyster farming sector throughout the state.

Award-Winning Program Expands Regional Production

The oyster seed program is coordinated by Professor and Researcher Andrés Granados of the Department of Fisheries Engineering. This year, his work received national recognition after earning second place in the Rural Aquaculture category of the Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Awards, presented by the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (CONAPESCA).

The program primarily supports producers who are beginning operations or managing small scale production units. Through the distribution of oyster seed, these producers can maintain and expand their cultivation efforts, helping improve their economic opportunities while strengthening the oyster production chain in Baja California Sur.

UABCS provides technical support during key stages of the process, including transportation and planting. The university also offers training activities and laboratory tours that introduce producers to the scientific work involved in oyster seed production and cultivation. In 2025, the program included a specialized course on oyster seed production and management.

Students Drive Academic-to-Agricultural Innovation

Student participation is another key element of the initiative. UABCS students contribute to operational and technical activities, gaining hands-on experience while supporting a project with direct social and economic benefits.

According to Dr. Granados, the program’s goal is to encourage market growth through comprehensive support for producers. “Our objective has been to enable producers to sustain themselves and expand. It is not only about providing seeds, but also about offering support so they can achieve better results and strengthen aquaculture in Southern Baja California,” Granados said.

The program’s achievements coincide with the continued expansion of oyster farming in the state. Since 2020, the number of production units has grown from 72 to more than 150.

For UABCS students involved in the project, the experience demonstrates how connecting academic knowledge with the needs of the productive sector can generate solutions that strengthen the local economy, promote regional development, and support increasingly sustainable aquaculture practices.