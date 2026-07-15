BCS Reports Declining Illiteracy and High School Dropout Rates

The Baja California Sur Ministry of Public Education (SEP) reported that the state’s illiteracy rate among residents aged 15 and older declined from 2.3% to 2.1%. The agency also announced that the high school dropout rate fell to 7.7%, the lowest in the country, according to Education Secretary Alicia Meza Osuna.

Basic Education Achievements in BCS

During a public presentation of the results, Meza Osuna said that basic education accounts for more than two-thirds of total student enrollment in Baja California Sur. She added that the state’s basic education system has achieved a 99.5% graduation rate and a historically low dropout rate of just 1%.

Meza Osuna said that nine out of every 10 students attend public schools, underscoring the central role of the public education system in providing academic opportunities for young people across the state.

She also highlighted growth in higher education during the current state administration. Enrollment increased from approximately 33,000 to 39,000 students, while higher education coverage rose to just over 40%. In addition, three out of every four students at this level are enrolled in public universities.

Addressing Literacy and School Attendance

Addressing literacy, Meza Osuna said the 2.1% illiteracy rate represents about 12,000 residents in Baja California Sur. She noted that further reducing the figure remains challenging because many of those who are still illiterate are older adults or people with disabilities.

Meza Osuna also reported that the average number of years students stay in school increased from 10.3 to 10.7 during the current state administration, reflecting continued progress in educational attainment.