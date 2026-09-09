Premium Gas Tops 30 Pesos at 13+ La Paz Stations

More than thirteen gas stations in La Paz are now charging more than 30 pesos per liter for Premium gasoline, according to prices recorded by the National Energy Commission on September 8. For drivers who rent cars or own vehicles in the capital, the math has become noticeably more painful.

Most stations selling Premium above the 30-peso threshold are charging 30.50 pesos per liter. The two cheapest options recorded are priced at 26.69 pesos per liter — a spread of 3.81 pesos. Multiply that across a typical 40-liter tank and the difference is 152 pesos, or roughly seven U.S. dollars, depending on which pump you choose.

Filling a 40-liter tank with Premium at the lowest recorded price costs 1,067.60 pesos; at the highest, 1,220 pesos. Regular gasoline, meanwhile, starts at 22.97 pesos per liter in La Paz, with a 40-liter fill-up ranging between 918.80 and 1,000 pesos — a difference of 81.20 pesos.

Where to Find the Cheapest Premium

Two stations offer Premium gasoline at 26.69 pesos per liter. One is located at 1215 5 de Febrero Street; the other sits at kilometer 3650 on the road to Los Planes. Both locations charge 1,067.60 pesos for 40 liters.

The next cheapest option is at 1530 Jalisco Street, where Premium sells for 28.15 pesos per liter. A 40-liter fill-up there costs 1,126 pesos — still 58.40 pesos more than the two lowest-priced stations.

What It Means for Drivers

The federal government’s fuel-price strategy has focused on keeping regular gasoline below 24 pesos per liter, but Premium is not covered by that agreement. In a city where vehicle registrations now outnumber residents, cost differences of this size add up quickly — especially for expats, tourists and locals who drive frequently or rely on rental cars.

For visitors arriving in La Paz this fall, shopping around for fuel is no longer optional. The gap between the cheapest and most expensive Premium pump is wide enough to cover a meal or a few hours of parking. And with transportation costs already rising across Baja California Sur — bus fares recently jumped to 16 pesos — drivers are feeling the squeeze from multiple directions.

The National Energy Commission updates station prices regularly. Checking current rates before filling up is now standard practice for anyone trying to keep a vacation or monthly budget intact.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.