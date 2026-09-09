Federal Authorities Seize 200+ Liters of Meth Near La Paz

Federal authorities seized more than 200 liters of liquid methamphetamine during a traffic stop in El Centenario, just north of La Paz, according to a statement released by the Government of Mexico on Sunday.

The bust represents one of the larger drug seizures in the region in recent months and highlights ongoing enforcement efforts along key routes in Baja California Sur.

How Authorities Found the Drugs

Members of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) of the Attorney General’s Office and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) were conducting routine patrols in El Centenario when they spotted a silver pickup truck, according to El Sudcaliforniano.

Officers ordered the driver to pull over for a security inspection. With the help of a canine unit, they detected narcotics hidden inside 133 cardboard boxes labeled as organic fertilizer.

Inside the boxes, officers found 52 containers filled with liquid methamphetamine—totaling 208 liters.

What Happens Next

The male driver was arrested at the scene and placed at the disposal of the federal prosecutor’s office, which will compile the investigation file and determine his legal status, local reports confirmed.

Authorities have not released the driver’s identity or disclosed whether he has ties to any criminal organization. The destination of the shipment also remains under investigation.

Part of a Broader Enforcement Pattern

This seizure is the latest in a series of major drug interdictions in Baja California Sur this year. Federal and state authorities have intensified patrols and checkpoint operations across the state, particularly in areas north of La Paz and along key highways.

While much of the focus has been on cartel activity in other regions, Baja Sur remains a transit point for narcotics moving through the peninsula.

Officials noted that the use of canine units has been a critical tool in uncovering hidden shipments during routine inspections. The dogs are trained to detect the chemical signatures of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other substances even when concealed in sealed containers.

Why It Matters for Residents

For most residents and visitors in the La Paz area, this type of operation underscores the presence of federal enforcement in the region without indicating any immediate public safety threat. The seizure took place during a traffic stop on a major road, not in a residential neighborhood.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information about drug trafficking or suspicious activity to contact federal authorities or submit anonymous tips through official channels.