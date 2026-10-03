Dengue Season Checklist for Returning Snowbirds

If you’re heading back to your Baja Sur home this month, plan on more than dusting furniture and turning on the water heater. Fumigation crews are actively treating neighborhoods across Los Cabos and La Paz right now, part of seasonal efforts to knock back the mosquito that spreads dengue, zika and chikungunya. A property that’s been closed up for months is exactly the kind of place mosquitoes like to breed, so a quick walkthrough before you unpack can make a real difference.

Local health authorities have been running fumigation routes block by block, including a two-day pass through La Ballena’s Primera Etapa this week, according to the Los Cabos municipal government. In La Paz, crews have also been nebulizing public spaces like cemeteries, where flower vases and abandoned containers routinely turn into breeding sites, according to BCS Noticias. The same logic applies at home: anything that holds still water for more than a few days is a potential problem.

Before You Reopen the House

Walk the exterior first. Check planters, buckets, wheelbarrows, pool covers, gutters and anything else that could have collected rainwater while you were away — a concern that’s grown this year after a string of storms described in our coverage of how La Paz cleaned up after weekend rains. Empty and scrub containers rather than just dumping the water, since mosquito eggs can stick to the sides and survive being dry for weeks.

Check pool and spa equipment even if the water looks fine. A pump that’s been off for months can leave stagnant pockets. If you have decorative fountains or birdbaths, either keep the water moving or empty them until you’re back on a regular schedule.

After You Arrive

Once the fumigation unit comes through your street, open doors and windows so the spray can reach indoor spaces, and bring pets and small children inside temporarily — that’s the standard guidance from Los Cabos’ health department. Cover food and drinking water during the pass, and give the house a few hours before closing everything back up.

Inside, check under-sink areas, laundry rooms and any spot where condensation or small leaks could pool. Screens on windows and doors are worth a quick inspection too, since a torn screen defeats the purpose of keeping mosquitoes outside in the first place.

Why It Matters for Part-Time Residents

Properties that sit empty for long stretches are disproportionately likely to have the kind of standing water mosquitoes need, simply because nobody’s around to notice a clogged drain or a forgotten bucket. That’s part of why municipal fumigation schedules, including recent passes through Vista Hermosa and El Zacatal, often target neighborhoods with a mix of full-time and seasonal homes.

Dengue symptoms — fever, body aches, headache, rash — typically show up four to ten days after a bite, so anyone feeling unwell shortly after arriving should mention recent travel to a doctor. Checking your own yard takes fifteen minutes and costs nothing, which makes it one of the easier items on the reopening list this season.