Los Cabos Eyes 2026 Fox Sports Adventure Tourism Series

Los Cabos officials are evaluating a proposal to include Cabo San Lucas in an international adventure tourism production scheduled for 2026 with distribution through Fox Sports.

First Councilman José Manuel Larumbe Pineda, currently serving as acting municipal president by law, led a working session this week with Eighth Councilman Celestino Atienzo Beltrán and Municipal Tourism Director Ana Gabriela Navarro González to review projects related to sports and adventure tourism.

What the Production Would Include

During the meeting, Navarro González reported that promoter Robbin Hernández presented a proposal linked to “Indise X,” a production planning to develop various content throughout 2026 in North American locations, including Cabo San Lucas.

The project envisions vehicle-based journeys across land routes, snow and highway terrain, plus maritime crossings. A country music concert is also being considered as part of the production’s activities.

Why It Matters for Los Cabos

The municipal tourism director emphasized that this type of project could help diversify the tourism offering and expand Los Cabos’ international profile, particularly within the sports and adventure tourism segments.

For a destination long known for marlin fishing, golf and beach resorts, the Fox Sports proposal represents a potential shift toward adventure and extreme sports content that reaches viewers beyond traditional travel media. The international broadcast platform could introduce Los Cabos to audiences who follow outdoor sports and adventure programming rather than luxury travel channels.

What Happens Next

The Los Cabos municipality, through the Municipal Tourism Directorate, will continue discussions with the parties involved to analyze conditions and alternatives that would allow the proposal to move forward.

Officials are reviewing how the production could be structured to maximize promotional value for the destination while accommodating the logistical requirements of an international broadcast production. No timeline has been announced for a final decision, though the 2026 production schedule suggests discussions will need to advance over the coming months if Cabo San Lucas is to be included in the series.