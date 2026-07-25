Heavy Rain and 40°C+ Heat Expected in BCS This Weekend

Your weekend weather just got complicated. Baja California Sur is looking at heavy rain and scorching heat at the same time — southern areas could see up to 75mm of rain on Saturday while temperatures hit 40°C or higher across multiple zones.

If you’re headed outdoors this weekend, pack for both: rain gear and plenty of water.

Rain Forecast: Southern BCS Takes the Brunt

Saturday brings the heaviest precipitation, with forecasters expecting up to 75mm in some southern municipalities. Los Cabos and Todos Santos are likely to see the most significant rainfall, with scattered showers continuing into Monday.

The timing matters for anyone with weekend plans. Rain is expected to be heaviest during afternoon and evening hours Saturday, tapering off overnight before picking up again in spots on Monday.

Residents should remember to stay away from arroyos when rain begins. Flash flooding in dry streambeds remains one of the most serious weather hazards during Baja’s rainy season, particularly when precipitation comes down quickly.

Heat Wave Peaks Before Sunday Cooldown

At the same time, temperatures are expected to push past 40°C in multiple zones across the state. The extreme heat will be most intense Friday and Saturday, making the combination of high temperatures and heavy rain particularly unusual.

Officials are advising residents and visitors to avoid extended outdoor activities during peak sun hours, typically between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Carry water, seek shade, and watch for signs of heat exhaustion.

The good news: the heat wave is expected to break by Sunday, with temperatures dropping back to more manageable levels as the weekend wraps up.

What to Expect This Weekend

The dual weather pattern means different preparation depending on where you are and what you’re doing. Beach plans will need flexibility — rain could arrive quickly in southern areas, while northern zones may see more heat than precipitation.

For those working outdoors or planning events, the recommendation is simple: prepare for both extremes. Have rain contingencies ready, but also plan for intense heat and sun exposure.

Scattered rain will continue around Los Cabos and Todos Santos into Monday, so travelers should factor in possible delays or road conditions affected by seasonal weather as the work week begins.

This type of weather pattern — combining heavy rain with extreme heat — is not uncommon during Baja’s summer rainy season, when tropical moisture moves north while desert heat persists. But it still requires attention and preparation, especially for anyone spending time outdoors or traveling between municipalities this weekend.