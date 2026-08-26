Halle Berry Celebrates 60th Birthday at Zadún in Los Cabos

Actress Halle Berry celebrated her 60th birthday on August 14 with a romantic getaway to Los Cabos, courtesy of her fiancé, musician Van Hunt. The couple chose Zadún, an intimate beachfront resort in San José del Cabo, for the milestone celebration.

Berry shared glimpses of the trip on Instagram, showing off the property’s private pool, beach access and sweeping views of the Sea of Cortez. The couple stayed in a luxury suite designed for privacy and relaxation — a fitting choice for two people who value time away from the public eye.

What They Did

The birthday itinerary included private wine-making classes and meals prepared using ancestral open-fire cooking techniques traditional to the Baja California Sur region. According to reports from Hola!, the couple also enjoyed a couples massage and a private yacht excursion along the Cabo coast.

Hunt, who proposed to Berry earlier this year, documented much of the trip himself, photographing Berry in various swimsuits and loungewear. One standout image showed her in a $118 lace bodysuit from Soma, while another featured her in a silk robe by the water.

Berry’s Approach to Aging

The Oscar-winning actress has been open about how her fitness routine has evolved since entering menopause. She now focuses on building and maintaining muscle mass rather than high-intensity cardio and martial arts training — disciplines she relied on earlier in her career.

Berry has also said she plans to make herself “more heard” as she ages, rather than fade into the background. The trip to Zadún appears to be part of that philosophy — celebrating life loudly and on her own terms.

Why Los Cabos

Zadún, located on the quieter San José del Cabo side of the region, has become a favorite among celebrities seeking privacy without sacrificing luxury. The resort offers direct beach access, private pools and curated local experiences that appeal to travelers looking for more than a standard beach vacation.

For Berry and Hunt, the combination of seclusion, ocean views and high-end amenities made it the perfect backdrop for a 60th birthday worth remembering. The couple’s photos captured candlelit dinners, poolside moments and plenty of time simply enjoying each other’s company.

With Los Cabos continuing to attract Hollywood A-listers, Berry’s visit is another reminder of the region’s appeal to travelers who want world-class hospitality in a setting that still feels intimate and unhurried.