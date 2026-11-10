El Tezal Development Plan Opens for Public Comment

El Tezal has spent the last several years doing what fast-growing Baja neighborhoods do: filling in faster than the paperwork can keep up. Now the paperwork is catching up. Los Cabos’ Cabildo, the municipal city council, voted unanimously to open a public consultation on the updated Programa Parcial de Desarrollo Urbano, or Partial Urban Development Program, for the area above Cabo San Lucas.

The vote came during the council’s 27th ordinary session, on a proposal from the Permanent Committee on Urban Development, Ecology and Environment, according to a statement from the municipal government of Los Cabos. That approval hands the project to IMPLAN, the Municipal Planning Institute, which will now publish the updated proposal for public review.

In Baja, a project is never just a project. It is a promise, a budget, a ribbon-cutting photo and, eventually, a test of whether anyone remembered the maintenance plan. A partial urban development plan is the document that actually decides that part — it sets land use categories, density limits and zoning rules block by block, which in plain terms means it determines what can be built where, how tall, and how many units per lot.

What the Consultation Covers

Once IMPLAN publishes the updated document, residents and property owners will be able to review it and flag concerns before it goes back to the Cabildo for final approval. Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez said the program is meant to organize El Tezal’s growth based on conditions already on the ground, and to give certainty to the people who live and build there, according to Colectivo Pericú.

That matters because El Tezal has grown largely ahead of the rules meant to guide it. The area’s population boom has already strained basic services, a problem covered in an earlier look at how El Tezal’s growth has outpaced public services, and infrastructure has been playing catch-up ever since, including a paving project meant to benefit roughly 7,000 residents. An updated land-use plan is essentially an attempt to get ahead of that pattern instead of chasing it.

How to Weigh In, and What’s Still Missing

IMPLAN has not yet released the specifics. According to both the city and Colectivo Pericú, the institute will announce the venues, dates and participation mechanisms for the consultation in the coming days. Until that announcement lands, there’s no address to show up to or form to fill out — just a confirmed window that the public comment period is coming.

That puts property owners and longtime residents in a familiar holding pattern: watch for the official notice, then show up with specific questions about density, lot use and zoning for the parcel that actually affects them. Los Cabos has run similar consultations before, including a federal SEMARNAT environmental consultation earlier this year on the Punta Colorada tourism project, though that process was run by a different authority and has since concluded.

The Cabildo also handled an unrelated item in the same session, approving proposals from municipal trustee Nélida Alfaro Rosas to donate several city-owned land parcels to civil associations. That item was treated as routine municipal asset business and is separate from the El Tezal planning process.

For now, the practical takeaway is simple: the rulebook for what El Tezal becomes next is being rewritten, and the public gets a formal say before it’s locked in. Keep an eye on IMPLAN’s announcements for the dates, because once this plan clears its final Cabildo vote, the zoning and density decisions inside it will be considerably harder to change.