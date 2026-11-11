La Paz Airport Flight Cancellations Spark Traveler Protests

A canceled Viva Aerobus flight touched off a tense scene at La Paz International Airport on the night of Monday, November 9, as frustrated passengers blocked the departure gate for another flight on the same airline. Travelers told BCS Noticias they had been dealing with cascading delays and cancellations since the previous Thursday, with no clear explanation from the airline.

According to passengers at the scene, they were notified of the cancellation only 30 minutes before boarding, with no information on why the flight had been scrapped. They said the airline offered no hotel vouchers, no meals and no shuttle service while they waited for a new flight.

“Many people have been carrying this problem since Thursday … there’s no lodging, no transportation, no food, no answers,” one affected traveler said, according to the outlet.

What Happened at the Gate

National Guard officers were called in to keep the situation from escalating as tempers flared among stranded passengers. Travelers also noted that neither airline representatives nor officials from Profeco — Mexico’s federal consumer protection agency — were present to help resolve the dispute or explain next steps.

Photo Sharon Hahn Darlin Wikimedia Commons CC BY 20

Passengers said the repeated delays were costing them money beyond the ticket price, from missed workdays to other travel connections falling apart. Their main request was straightforward: a seat on a flight that would actually get them to their destination, plus some acknowledgment of the inconvenience.

What Mexican Law Actually Requires

Mexico’s Ley de Aviación Civil — the federal law governing air travel — spells out what airlines owe passengers when a cancellation is the carrier’s fault rather than the result of weather or other factors outside its control. Airlines must offer a full refund, rebooking on the next available flight, or a seat on a later flight on a date the passenger chooses.

If the passenger chooses a refund or a flight on a later date instead of immediate rebooking, the airline must also pay compensation equal to at least 25% of the original ticket price. For passengers who take the next available flight and face an overnight wait, the airline is required to cover reasonable lodging, meals and ground transportation — exactly the costs passengers at La Paz said went unpaid.

Profeco is the agency tasked with enforcing those obligations and fielding complaints when airlines fall short. Travelers who feel an airline has not complied can file a complaint directly with Profeco, which can mediate with the carrier or pursue penalties.

Why This Matters for Travelers

La Paz’s airport has seen steady growth in recent years, with new domestic and international routes expanding options for both residents and visitors, including coverage of the 12% jump in passenger traffic reported earlier this year and the added flights to Los Angeles. More routes also mean more exposure to the kind of scheduling disruptions that hit passengers this week.

Neither Viva Aerobus nor Profeco had issued a public statement on the La Paz incident as of this writing. Travelers flying in or out of Los Cabos or La Paz in the coming weeks may want to keep their airline’s customer service number handy and ask directly, in writing, for compensation if a flight is canceled or delayed overnight — it’s owed under federal law, not a favor from the airline.