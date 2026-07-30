BCS Shines Again in 2026 Michelin Guide Selection

Baja California Sur has once again earned prestigious recognition in the 2026 Michelin Guide, with restaurants across Los Cabos, Todos Santos, and La Paz receiving stars, green awards, and recommendations that cement the state’s position as one of Mexico’s premier culinary destinations.

The announcement, released in late July, highlights a growing trend that began when Michelin first extended its guide to Baja California Sur. This year’s edition includes a new Michelin Star, multiple sustainability awards, and expanded recommendations that reflect the region’s maturing food scene.

Cocina de Autor Earns Michelin Star

Chef Francisco Sixtos and his team at Cocina de Autor in Grand Velas Los Cabos earned one Michelin Star in the 2026 selection, joining an elite group of restaurants recognized for exceptional cooking, technique, and ingredient quality. The restaurant, known for its refined approach to Mexican flavors and seafood, represents the high-end dining category that has helped position Los Cabos as a luxury tourism hub.

For visitors planning trips around Michelin Star dining experiences, Cocina de Autor adds to the growing list of options that combine world-class service with local ingredients and ocean views.

Green Stars Highlight Sustainability Leadership

Two Baja California Sur establishments received the coveted Green Michelin Star, awarded to restaurants demonstrating outstanding commitment to sustainable practices. Acre and Flora’s Field Kitchen were both recognized for their farm-to-table operations, environmental stewardship, and integration with local producers.

The Green Star category reflects a broader shift in global dining, where travelers increasingly seek out restaurants that prioritize sustainability alongside flavor. Both establishments grow much of their own produce and work closely with nearby farms, fishermen, and artisans.

Bib Gourmand Recognition for Value and Quality

Three restaurants earned Bib Gourmand status, the Michelin designation for establishments offering excellent food at moderate prices. Cocina de Campo by Agricole, Flora’s Field Kitchen, and Metate were all recognized in this category.

The Bib Gourmand list is particularly useful for travelers who want high-quality meals without the formality or expense of starred dining. These restaurants tend to reflect local culinary traditions while maintaining the consistency and skill that Michelin inspectors value.

Expanded Recommendations Across Three Cities

Beyond the starred and Bib Gourmand categories, the 2026 guide includes a broad list of recommended restaurants across Los Cabos, Todos Santos, and La Paz. Establishments like Acre, Al Pairo at Solaz, Árbol, Benno, CarbónCabrón, Comal, Düm, LIMO Heritage Kitchen at Suelo Sur, Los Tres Gallos, Lumbre, Manta, Mezcal, Nao, Nemi, Omakai, Oystera, Ruba’s Bakery, and Tenoch by Paradero all made the list.

These recommendations reflect the diversity of Baja California Sur’s food scene, from fine dining and craft cocktails to casual bakeries and locally inspired tasting menus. For visitors, the guide now functions as a curated roadmap to the region’s best culinary experiences.

What the Recognition Means for Tourism and Investment

State Tourism and Economy Secretary Maribel Collins emphasized that the Michelin recognition strengthens Baja California Sur’s international profile and supports continued growth in high-value tourism. The awards also validate years of work by chefs, farmers, fishermen, and hospitality professionals who have built the region’s reputation from the ground up.

For tourists, the Michelin presence adds another reason to visit beyond beaches and water sports. For investors and developers, it signals a maturing market where culinary tourism drives demand for luxury hotels, boutique properties, and food-related experiences.

Collins noted that the state government will continue supporting tourism promotion and culinary development, viewing the local food scene as both an economic engine and a cultural asset.

What Comes Next

With the 2026 Michelin Guide now public, reservation demand is expected to rise at starred and recommended restaurants, particularly during the winter high season. Visitors planning trips to Baja California Sur should book well in advance, especially for Cocina de Autor and other high-profile establishments.

The continued presence of Michelin in the region also means chefs and restaurateurs will keep refining their offerings, knowing that future editions of the guide could bring additional recognition. For a destination that has grown rapidly over the past decade, the Michelin presence is both a milestone and an incentive to maintain quality as tourism continues to expand.