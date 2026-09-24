Empty Chairs, Canceled Bookings: How Hurricane Polo Cost Cabo

Hurricane Polo hasn’t come close to blowing a roof into the ocean in Los Cabos, but it still managed to empty out a fair number of beach chairs. The storm has stayed offshore in the Pacific, exactly where forecasters expected, yet the rain, wind and swell it kicked up were enough to rattle nerves, cancel bookings and shut down the kind of beachfront business that keeps Cabo San Lucas humming in late summer.

That is the strange math of hurricane season in Baja Sur: a storm does not have to hit you to hit your bottom line. Polo reached Category 5 strength earlier in its life, a fact widely reported after Hurricane Polo reached Category 5 off the Pacific coast, and even as it continues on a track expected to approach the northern part of BCS in the coming days, the psychological effects have already set in. The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana issued an alert warning residents and visitors in both Baja California and Baja California Sur about possible flooding and landslides, and that kind of notice tends to travel faster, and further, than any correction that follows once the storm moves on.

Medano Beach Feels It First

Nowhere was the impact more visible than along Medano Beach, Cabo San Lucas’s main tourist strip, where restaurants depend on being able to put tables and chairs right at the waterline. Ricardo Aroz, president of the Colonos del Médano beachfront business association, told El Sudcaliforniano that wind and rain make that simply impossible on days like these. “These rains do affect us because, as everyone knows, businesses close for the hurricane season and use the time for maintenance, plus vacation for staff. But it does affect us because of the wind, the rain, and because we can’t put tables and chairs at the edge of the beach,” he said.

That overlap is worth noting. Many oceanfront restaurants already schedule remodeling and staff time off during the slower hurricane-season weeks, a pattern longtime visitors will recognize from past storms that stayed offshore, including the recent stretch that saw Hurricane Karina pass without ever threatening Cabo directly. A named storm circling the Pacific just adds a second, sharper reason for the closed sign, and it is the kind of overlap that makes it hard to separate routine seasonal downtime from actual storm damage to a business’s revenue.

Hotels Ran Their Playbook, Again

On the hotel side, the response looked less like panic and more like a drill everyone has run before. Lilzi Orcí Fregoso, president of the Los Cabos Hotel Association, said the sector’s Security Committee stayed in constant contact with state and municipal Civil Protection authorities as Polo developed, coordinating preventive measures for guests and staff well before the storm’s closest approach. “We obviously have contact with Civil Protection, both state and municipal, who keeps us updated on the hurricane’s development, and as hotels, we take all necessary measures to be prepared,” she said.

That kind of coordination is part of why Los Cabos has spent recent seasons formalizing its emergency infrastructure, including the effort behind certifying 29 hotels as official hurricane shelters. one of that machinery will have to be activated for actual sheltering this time, since Polo is not expected to make landfall in Los Cabos, but its presence offshore was enough to trigger the preventive checklist hotels now run automatically whenever a storm forms anywhere near the peninsula.

What Recovery Looks Like

For visitors currently in Los Cabos or arriving in the coming days, the practical upshot is straightforward: expect choppier water, possibly restricted marine tours, and some beachfront restaurants running limited outdoor seating until conditions calm down, but no widespread closures tied to actual storm damage. Marina operators and dive and fishing charters typically resume full schedules within a day or two once swell and wind drop, a pattern familiar from earlier storms this season.

The bigger question for local business owners is less about this one storm and more about the accumulation of these near-misses heading into what is normally a strong run-up to high season, a period when the region typically counts tourist arrivals in the hundreds of thousands. Each offshore hurricane that generates an alert, even a mild one, chips away at last-minute bookings from travelers who would rather not gamble on the weather. Polo is still approaching, forecast to near the peninsula this weekend and early next week. Whether the cancellations it triggered come back before winter is the part Los Cabos tourism operators will be watching most closely.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.