Mexico Tops Canadian Travel Charts Again in 2026

Mexico has held onto its position as the most-visited overseas destination for Canadian travellers in 2026, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

Between January and March, Canadians made approximately 1.3 million visits to Mexico — about 51,000 more than during the same period last year. The numbers confirm what travel agents and airlines have been seeing: Canadians are choosing Mexican beaches, food, and culture over other international options.

Where Else Are Canadians Going?

The Dominican Republic came in second, recording approximately 441,000 Canadian visits in the first quarter. Costa Rica ranked third with about 193,000 visits — the highest first-quarter total since Statistics Canada began tracking the data in 2018.

For Statistics Canada’s purposes, “overseas” means any country outside of Canada and the United States — which technically makes Mexico an overseas destination even though it shares a border with the U.S.

Why Mexico Remains Popular

The appeal isn’t hard to understand. Mexico offers warm weather, extensive beaches, short flight times from most Canadian cities, and a food and cultural scene that keeps visitors coming back. Destinations like Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, and Tulum remain top draws, especially during the December-to-April high season when much of Canada is dealing with snow and subzero temperatures.

Beyond the beaches, cities like Mexico City and Oaxaca offer architecture, history, and regional cuisine that appeal to travellers looking for more than just poolside relaxation.

Spending More, Staying Longer

Canadians aren’t just travelling more — they’re spending more once they arrive. Between January and March 2026, Canadian travellers spent approximately $10.1 billion overseas, a 16.7 per cent increase year over year. On average, each visitor spent $2,210 per trip and stayed for 13.3 nights.

Overall, Canadians made 4.6 million trips to overseas destinations in the first quarter of 2026, up 6.2 per cent from the same period in 2025.

The Shift Away From the U.S.

Part of Mexico’s rise reflects a broader shift in Canadian travel habits. While Canadians still made about 5.5 million trips that included a visit to the United States in the first quarter, Statistics Canada reports a “persistent shift away from the U.S.” among Canadian travellers, with leisure travel to American destinations falling sharply in 2025.

Even Florida, long a favourite among Canadian snowbirds, has seen a decline in visitors from north of the border.

What Los Cabos Means for Canadian Visitors

For English-speaking expats and residents in Los Cabos, the surge in Canadian visitors represents continued growth in the regional tourism economy. Los Cabos has long been a top Mexican destination for Canadian travellers, especially during the winter months when direct flights from Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver increase.

The trend also reinforces the importance of maintaining service standards, bilingual signage, and visitor infrastructure as the region competes with other Mexican beach destinations for repeat visitors.

Canadians planning a trip to Mexico should check Government of Canada travel advisories before booking, particularly during hurricane season from June through November.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by dailyhive.com. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our readers, with additional context where appropriate.