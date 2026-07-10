Los Cabos to Host Cultural Event “Corn Unites Us”

As part of the Baja California Sur state strategy Échale Montón, “Throw in Everything,” State DIF System (SEDIF) Honorary President Patricia López Navarro has invited residents to participate in the cultural event El Maíz Nos Une, “Corn Unites Us,” scheduled for Sept. 26 – 27 in Los Cabos.

Celebrating Diverse Cultural Heritage

The two-day event will showcase cuisine, art and cultural expressions from mestizo, Indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities. The event is being organized through the collaboration of 47 federal, state and municipal institutions.

Attendees will enjoy an extensive program featuring an opening ceremony, traditional cuisine and artisan exhibitions, artistic performances, cooking competitions, lectures, workshops, poetry readings in Indigenous languages, and demonstrations of traditional medicine, dance and music representing the region’s diverse cultural heritage.

López Navarro said the gathering provides an opportunity to preserve, celebrate and share the traditions that strengthen the identity of Baja California Sur while fostering a greater sense of community. She added that, through the Échale Montón initiative, the state government continues to promote programs that encourage inclusion, respect for cultural diversity and the well-being of families across Baja California Sur.

The free event will be held at the Pabellón Cultural de la República (Cultural Pavilion of the Republic) in Los Cabos.