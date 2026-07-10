Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Los Cabos to Host Cultural Event “Corn Unites Us”

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
July 10, 2026
Colorful dried corn cobs in a terracotta pot, arranged for decoration with vibrant patterns and colors Colorful dried corn cobs in a terracotta pot, arranged for decoration with vibrant patterns and colors

As part of the Baja California Sur state strategy Échale Montón, “Throw in Everything,” State DIF System (SEDIF) Honorary President Patricia López Navarro has invited residents to participate in the cultural event El Maíz Nos Une, “Corn Unites Us,” scheduled for Sept. 26 – 27 in Los Cabos.

Celebrating Diverse Cultural Heritage

The two-day event will showcase cuisine, art and cultural expressions from mestizo, Indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities. The event is being organized through the collaboration of 47 federal, state and municipal institutions.

Attendees will enjoy an extensive program featuring an opening ceremony, traditional cuisine and artisan exhibitions, artistic performances, cooking competitions, lectures, workshops, poetry readings in Indigenous languages, and demonstrations of traditional medicine, dance and music representing the region’s diverse cultural heritage.

López Navarro said the gathering provides an opportunity to preserve, celebrate and share the traditions that strengthen the identity of Baja California Sur while fostering a greater sense of community. She added that, through the Échale Montón initiative, the state government continues to promote programs that encourage inclusion, respect for cultural diversity and the well-being of families across Baja California Sur.

The free event will be held at the Pabellón Cultural de la República (Cultural Pavilion of the Republic) in Los Cabos.

Related posts:

BCS Emerges as a Hotbed of Surfing Talent in Mexico

Comondú to Host First Del Cinco Harvest Festival

CFE Activates New Transformer to Boost Electricity Supply in Los Cabos

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *