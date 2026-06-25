Luxury Resorts on the Rise in Los Cabos

Cabo San Lucas has often been called the “Beverly Hills of Mexico,” and the comparison is increasingly fitting. Over the past decade, Los Cabos has proven itself as one of Latin America’s premier luxury tourism destinations, attracting high-end travelers and major hospitality brands from around the world.

According to Virtuoso, a global network of luxury travel agencies and advisors, Los Cabos has the highest concentration of ultra-luxury properties affiliated with the organization in Latin America. The destination has become an international benchmark for travelers seeking exclusivity, personalized service and world-class accommodations.

While Quintana Roo leads Latin America with 25 Virtuoso-affiliated properties, followed by Baja California Sur with 16 and Rio de Janeiro with 10, Los Cabos stands out when the figures are analyzed at the regional level.

16 Virtuoso-Affiliated Properties in Los Cabos

Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (Fiturca), said 16 hotels in Los Cabos belong to the Virtuoso network, representing approximately 2,000 hotel rooms.

Among the properties are Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Grand Velas Boutique Hotel Los Cabos, Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, One&Only Palmilla, Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, Viceroy Los Cabos, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal and Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

“To make a comparison, places like Madrid, Spain, have seven Virtuoso hotels, less than half the number we have here,” Esponda said. “This reflects years of consistent work to attract investment and position Los Cabos as a leading luxury destination.”

Personalized Service and Curated Experiences

Industry leaders say luxury hospitality extends beyond room rates and lavish amenities. Personalized service and curated experiences have become defining features of the sector.

Eduardo Segura, general manager of The Cape said the emphasis on lifestyle experiences has helped attract affluent travelers. “For us, lifestyle represents an evolution and a trend that connects with our clients,” he said.

For Segura Vehovec, managing director of Hyatt Hotels, repeat guests are among the strongest indicators of success. “Our visitors are not only looking for a room or a vacation,” said Isabel Soto, an employee at a luxury resort. “They are looking for excellence, attention to detail and a level of service that exceeds their expectations. The main difference between a luxury hotel and a lower-category property is not only the facilities or amenities, but the experience.”

Soto said every interaction matters in luxury hospitality, with employees trained to anticipate guests’ needs, personalize service and create meaningful connections.

New Ultra-Luxury Developments on the Horizon

In 2025, Fiturca reported that more than 100,000 international visitors arrived in Los Cabos via private flights, many seeking experiences centered on nature, security and exceptional service.

The luxury market is expected to continue expanding. On Aug. 1, 2026, Aman will open Amanvari, its first property in Mexico, on the East Cape. The ultra-luxury development will feature 18 casitas, a private landing strip, restaurants, a spa and an ecological farm.

For Fiturca, the arrival of Aman further strengthens Los Cabos’ position in the luxury and ultra-luxury tourism sectors. “We have already been working with them on several initiatives, and we believe this will continue to complement the luxury brands that Los Cabos already offers,” Esponda said.

According to Los Cabos Hotel Association President Lilzi Orcí, luxury accommodations have been the fastest-growing segment of the region’s hospitality industry in recent years, driving increases in visitor arrivals, new developments and expanded services.