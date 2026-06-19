Operation Billfish Brings Purpose to Cabo

What comes to mind when a “group vacation in Cabo San Lucas” is mentioned? Bachelor or bachelorette parties, weddings, spring breakers, family gatherings, or high-stakes fishing tournaments?

How about an event dedicated to empowering Special Operations veterans through adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures and fellowship?

Since 2022, Alpha Elite Performance Outdoors, a U.S.-based nonprofit charitable foundation, has been collaborating with MarVida Sportfishing in Cabo San Lucas to create Operation Billfish. This all-expenses-paid, multi-day event empowers Special Operations veterans through fishing, adventure, and camaraderie. Their mission is to harness the power of the outdoors and brotherhood to support the mental and emotional well-being of our military veterans.

Veteran-Led Initiative Transforms Lives Through Adventure

I interviewed Toby Nunn, a veteran and owner of MarVida Sportfishing, to learn more about Operation Billfish, its life-changing effects, and the local Mexican community that continues to support this endeavor year over year.

Toby, who speaks from raw personal experience, shares that he “crash-landed into society” while trying to reintegrate into civilian life post-active duty. To him, Operation Billfish is an opportunity to provide a roadmap to those about to close one chapter and offer a lifeline to others. To ensure maximum impact, Operation Billfish intentionally invites participants at completely different stages of their transition—those about to retire, the freshly transitioned, and those who are already successfully thriving in the private sector—to share the experience and build lifelong relationships.

History and Goals of Operation Billfish

Naailah: Tell me about the history and goal of Operation Billfish.

Toby: Operation Billfish actually is an event that’s been happening for many years. We rebranded it about four years ago. It has been a highly successful partnership, bringing some deserving veterans down here for a dream outdoor adventure. We want the guys and gals to feel appreciated and have a moment of respite to meet, network, and understand what the transition from active military duty to the civilian world is truly like. By bringing together veterans at different stages, those who are recently separated can see what their future looks like ten years down the line. It provides them with genuine hope.

The Hidden Struggle of Military Transition

Naailah: Based on your own experience, what is the most challenging aspect of reintegrating into civilian life?

Toby: Leaving the military for civilian life was a dramatic transition for me, for a variety of reasons. When you spend a lot of time in combat, you emotionally start dealing with and processing things differently. You really develop this false sense of security about what your future is going to be. In the military, your paycheck is deposited without fail, and you don’t have to manage it the same way. Your housing, your food, and your uniform are all handled for you; that’s just one less thing in life you have to worry about. Then, all of a sudden, you get out. Now you are solely responsible for bringing home a paycheck to feed your family, and you’re dealing with a mountain of daily logistics you didn’t normally deal with before.

But the hardest part of transitioning from the military is the sudden lack of purpose. You go from serving in an honorable, purpose-filled place, being part of an organization and a belief system that is far greater than yourself, to having to recreate that from scratch.

Three Essential Keys to Successful Transition

Naailah: What is your advice for a service member currently going through that transition?

Toby: The top three bullet points that I would share with somebody about to transition are:

Humble yourself. Think about the end state of your life and realize that you are now at a starting point, not a finishing point. You are just now beginning.

Take accountability. You made the decision. You raised your hand, volunteered, and chose that profession. You are not a victim of your circumstances. You are the master of your destiny, and you need to take accountability and not expect somebody else to solve your problems for you.

Build your network. The biggest issue that leads to severe domestic problems within the veteran community is isolation and substance abuse. Build your network and take that opportunity. Lean on your brothers and sisters, not just for help, but for guidance and mentorship.

Community Support Makes Dreams Possible

Naailah: One last message for the readers?

Toby: I would just love to put an exclamation mark on our local community support. We couldn’t do this without them. When I think about the local business owners opening their doors and their hearts to us, I am deeply moved. How honored we are to have people like that in Los Cabos who look out for the community as a whole. I couldn’t be more grateful and humbled by it because it really is special how much they care about us. Cabo is still a small town at heart. Knowing that your neighbors care about you, regardless of your background, is beautiful.

Operation Billfish runs from June 25th to June 29th. This year, 12 Special Operations veterans, including a few who are soon-to-be, will arrive in Los Cabos to experience world-class sportfishing, surfing, and networking.

A special thank you to all the local businesses, donors, collaborators, and volunteers whose generosity ensures these heroes get an experience of a lifetime.

To learn more and donate, visit www.aepoutdoors.com or visit the Mar Vida location at the marina in Cabo San Lucas.