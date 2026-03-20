Presidents Cup Motorsport 2026

More than 300 teams will compete in the premier Copa Presidente Motorsport 2026 in San José del Cabo from March 20 to 22. The event will bring together local, national and international drivers for mechanical inspections, practice sessions and short-track competitions as part of the Fiestas Tradicionales de San José del Cabo 2026, the community’s annual traditional festival.

Los Cabos City Council Public Relations Director Víctor Montaño said the competition will feature drivers from the local community, across Baja California Sur, throughout Mexico and from the United States, further establishing the Copa Presidente Motorsport as one of the region’s most important racing events.

Montaño said the races will be held at the Luis “Loco” Sandoval track and will mark the opening round of the 2026 racing series. A record number of teams is expected to participate. During the weekend prior to the event, drivers will conduct practice runs and track reconnaissance from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., giving motorsports fans an opportunity to watch the preparations.

Technical inspections for participating vehicles will take place Thursday, March 20, at Plaza Mijares from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The races will be held March 21 and 22 in a short-track format consisting of 10 laps.

The event is part of the Fiestas Tradicionales sports program, helping promote motorsports while encouraging participation from competitors across Mexico and abroad, both now and in the future.