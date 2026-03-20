La Paz Culinary Awards Debut in 2026

La Paz has recently stepped into the spotlight with its dedicated culinary recognition. While the region has long been celebrated for its food scene, 2026 marks a significant milestone for local awards. For the first time, the Culinary Awards (originally established in Los Cabos) has expanded to include a specific edition for La Paz. This is a major development for the city’s gastronomic identity.

The inclusion of La Paz introduces a rigorous evaluation and voting process designed to highlight the diversity of the local scene, from traditional maritime heritage to contemporary “Baja Med” fusion.

Registration Period from March 12 to March 31, 2026: Local restaurants, hotels, and chefs are invited to register for the competition via the official portal at www.culinary-awards.com. There is no cost for participation.

Public Voting & Mystery Shoppers from April to September 2026: For several months, the public will cast their votes online, while a specialized jury of mystery shoppers will evaluate nominees across categories, including Best Seafood Restaurant, Best Taquería, Best Coffee Shop, and more.

The Grand Gala, November 4, 2026: The year-long journey will culminate in a formal awards ceremony to unveil winners. This event is expected to draw industry leaders, media, and international visitors to celebrate the “Legacy of Gastronomy.”

The 2027 Culinary Guide: Following the gala, a dedicated guide will be published in December, serving as the definitive roadmap for travelers and food enthusiasts seeking the best dining experiences in La Paz. Good luck to all participants.