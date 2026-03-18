Friday Is the Cheapest Day to Travel

Friday, long associated with the start of the weekend and the familiar “TGIF” has also emerged as the cheapest day to travel to both domestic and international destinations. The finding comes from the Expedia 2026 Travel Savings Tips report, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. The analysis is based on millions of bookings made through Expedia.mx and a consumer travel study with data specific to Mexico.

The report examines average airfare prices, booking windows, the least busiest travel days and months, routes with reduced fares, and international destinations where prices have dropped year over year. Among its main findings, booking and flying on Fridays can produce average savings of 4% to 6% compared with other days of the week.

For domestic flights, Tuesday is identified as the cheapest day to travel, while Thursday records the highest fares, with differences of up to 12%. On a monthly basis, February is the least expensive month to travel from Mexico, with ticket prices up to 43% lower than in December.

The analysis also suggests that booking too far in advance does not always guarantee the lowest price. For domestic travel, the optimal booking window is about 180 days before departure. For international flights, the best value is typically found between 8 and 14 days before departure. Purchasing international tickets more than six months in advance can increase the price.

In terms of air traffic, Sunday is the least busy day to fly, while Thursday is the busiest. February records the lowest passenger volume, while July sees the highest. Specific dates such as Feb. 23, March 9 and 23, and April 6 show lower demand, while travel spikes around July 17, Sept. 12, Nov. 14 and Dec. 26.

The report also points to shifting travel habits. So-called “24-hour micro-vacations” are growing in popularity, particularly to nearby and well-connected destinations such as Houston, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles and San Antonio. Additionally, 48% of travelers are flying with only carry-on luggage, 26% are planning long layovers to visit an additional city, and 37% say they are willing to wear extra layers of clothing to avoid baggage fees.

The study also identifies routes with year-over-year price drops of 30% or more and lists airports such as Toluca, Acapulco and Tijuana among the most economical in the country. Some domestic routes are priced below 1,700 pesos (about $96), while certain international routes are available for less than 5,100 pesos (about $290).

The methodology is based on reservations made through Expedia.mx between December 2024 and November 2025, compared with the same period a year earlier, as well as travel searches conducted during that time. Recent analyses from technology platforms and artificial intelligence tools also indicate that Fridays are increasingly one of the most cost-effective days for both booking and flying.