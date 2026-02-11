Baja California Sur Will Have Restrictions on Four Species: Lobster, Geoduck Clam, Abalone, and Mullet

Closed seasons will begin in February for seven fisheries in Baja California Sur and ten other Mexican states banning the capture and harvesting of lobster, geoduck clam, abalone, and mullet, the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission announced.

The lobster closed season will begin on February 16 at 12:00 a.m. and end on September 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., along the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula, from the international border with the United States to the northern limit of the El Tordillo stream, as specified by the federal authority.

For the geoduck clam, the ban will be in effect from February 10 to April 30, 2026, in Magdalena Bay, Baja California Sur. Meanwhile, abalone will have an authorized harvesting period from February 1 to August 31, 2026, in Zones II and III of the Baja California Sur coast between Punta Malarrimoand Punta Holcomb.

In the case of mullet, the federal authority will allow its extraction from February 1 to November 30, 2026, in the coastal waters of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, and Jalisco.

These decisions are based on technical opinions from the Mexican Institute for Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Research, with the objective of “respecting reproductive cycles and regulating productive activities in the sector.”