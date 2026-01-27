Los Cabos City Council Confirms Improvement Work on the Transpeninsular Highway

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT) will allocate resources in 2026 to improve and maintain the Transpeninsular Highway, responding to growing public concern over its condition.

Rehabilitation and resurfacing work will begin in the coming weeks on several sections of the highway, particularly the stretch connecting San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, one of the busiest routes in the municipality of Los Cabos.

Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez said the municipal government remains in close coordination with the SICT to address the needs of this federal roadway, which is vital for mobility, road safety, and the region’s economic growth. He added that the local administration has also dedicated its own funds to improve certain segments of the highway.

“The SICT’s involvement is the right step. We always collaborate, and when resources allow, we contribute funds to rehabilitate parts of the federal highway,” Agúndez said. “We already know that several sections of the Transpeninsular Highway will undergo rehabilitation in the coming weeks.”

In an interview conducted in late 2025, the director of the SICT Center in Baja California Sur confirmed that a federal budget has been approved for the maintenance and improvement of the Transpeninsular Highway in 2026, though specific amounts have yet to be disclosed.

Despite the planned investments, the federal agency maintains that the Transpeninsular Highway in Baja California Sur remains a safe and passable route, even as residents continue to raise concerns over inadequate maintenance in several areas.

Source: Tribuna México