Governor Launches Guadalupe-Reyes 2025 Surveillance Operation

The state government has launched the Guadalupe-Reyes 2025 Surveillance Operation, aimed at strengthening public safety across Baja California Sur during the holiday season. The operation will deploy 1,300 personnel and 250 vehicles from all three levels of government between December 12, 2025, and January 6, 2026.

Governor Víctor Manuel Castro said the coordinated effort seeks to ensure safe environments across the state’s five municipalities.

“Prevention is a shared responsibility,” he stated. “Maintaining a safe holiday season requires the responsible participation of both the community and authorities. Following recommendations reduces risks at home, on public roads, and on highways.”

Castro noted that the holiday period demands heightened attention due to increased travel, recreational activities, and celebrations. He urged citizens to act prudently and prioritize self-care.

“Our commitment is clear: to intensify surveillance, assistance, and prevention efforts so that families can enjoy this time of year peacefully and without incident,” he said. “With unity, we can achieve safe holidays for everyone.”

As part of the initiative, the governor also delivered seven new vehicles to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the State Criminal Investigation Agency to strengthen their operational capacity and improve law enforcement performance across the state.