$150 Million Megayacht “Haven” Drops Anchor in Cabo

If you spotted a massive, gleaming silhouette in the bay recently and wondered if a floating palace had just pulled into town, you weren’t far off. The 269-foot (82-meter) superyacht Haven has been spotted in Cabo San Lucas, bringing a serious dose of heavy-hitting luxury to our shores.

Delivered just this past June by the prestigious German shipyard Lürssen, Haven is currently on her maiden year of cruising, and she is nothing short of spectacular. This isn’t your average luxury boat; she is one of the largest tri-deck yachts in the world, with a price tag estimated at a cool $150 million.

Photo courtesy of Sidney Samek

Designed specifically for an “active lifestyle” (which fits right in with the Baja vibe), the vessel is less about stiff formality and more about high-end fun. She features a massive 300-square-meter sun deck, a beach club with fold-down sea terraces that open right onto the water, and storage packed with water toys and diving gear.

But the real envy-inducing details are on deck. Haven comes equipped with a custom pizza oven, a BBQ station, and an outdoor cinema—meaning the lucky guests onboard can watch a movie under the Cabo stars while enjoying a fresh slice.

Photo courtesy of Sidney Samek

So, who owns this floating fortress? That remains the $150 million question. The owner is reportedly a “secretive American billionaire” who commissioned the project (formerly known as Project Cali) to be the ultimate family retreat.

While we may not know exactly who is on board, one thing is for sure: Haven has certainly made an entrance. If you’re passing by the marina, she’s hard to miss—just look for the boat that’s likely bigger than your apartment complex.

Welcome to Cabo, Haven! (And if you need help testing that pizza oven, the Gringo Gazette is available.)