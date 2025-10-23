La Paz City Council Will Invest $33 Million in an Emergency Program to Repair the City’s Rain Damaged Streets

Mayor Milena Quiroga announced at a press conference that, to address the urgent need for pavement rehabilitation, the city has postponed the second phase of the South-East Urban Circuit, planned to connect Forjadores Boulevard with the Los Planes highway, until 2026. Funds from the Social Infrastructure Works Trust (FOIS) will be redirected to support the pothole repair initiative.

The emergency plan will cover key roads across La Paz, including San Carlos Street in the Santa Fe neighborhood, Arboledas Street in Rinconada Las Californias, the main avenue in Villas del Encanto, Esmeralda Street in La Fuente, Tenochtitlán Street, and the principal street in Las Garzas, among others.

Quiroga also announced the opening of registration for the Temporary Manual Sweeping Employment Program, which will run from October 16 to December 30. Participants will receive a weekly payment of 2,100 pesos. One hundred positions are available, and applicants can register at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by presenting official identification, a medical certificate, and proof of residence.

In a show of solidarity with other regions, the mayor said that beginning Tuesday, a collection center will be established to support families affected by recent rains in Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Querétaro, and San Luis Potosí.

Donations will be received on the esplanade of the Municipal Palace at Colosio and Carabineros Streets from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to contribute cleaning supplies, bottled water, non-perishable food, and personal hygiene items.