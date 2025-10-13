The Mexican Congress Moves to Strengthen Employee Protections

The Senate’s Labor and Social Security Committee has unanimously approved an initiative to amend the Federal Labor Law, introducing for the first time the legal concept of workplace violence. The reform explicitly recognizes practices such as workplace harassment, cyberbullying, and discrimination, in addition to previously acknowledged abuses like sexual harassment and stalking.

According to El Economista, the initiative defines workplace violence as a series of unacceptable behaviors and practices occurring in contexts of power that affect the health, integrity, and personal or professional development of victims. The proposal must still pass the Legislative Studies Commission before reaching the full Senate.

The bill identifies five categories of workplace violence: economic, physical, property, psychological, and sexual. Economic violence includes restrictions on income control or unequal pay for the same work. Physical violence refers to the use of force or weapons, whether they cause injury. Property violence covers the destruction or withholding of documents, possessions, or financial resources. Psychological violence involves persistent and systematic intimidation. Sexual violence is defined as degrading conduct of a sexual nature, including demands for favors in exchange for benefits.

A central feature of the reform is recognition of the right to full reparation for harm, which may include restitution, rehabilitation, compensation, satisfaction, and guarantees of non-repetition. Under the proposal, companies will be required not only to investigate and sanction cases of workplace violence but also to repair the harm caused. This represents a shift from the current practice, where employers often limit themselves to separating the parties involved, to a new mandate that obligates concrete reparation measures.

The Federal Attorney for Labor Defense (PROFEDET) notes that workers who suffer discrimination, harassment, or bullying can access free legal counseling and representation. Acceptable evidence includes documents, photographs, voice or video recordings, and emails.

Although the Senate approved a broader package of labor reforms in 2022, those amendments remain stalled in Congress. More than 140 initiatives related to workplace violence have been introduced since then, but none have advanced until now. Reports indicate that many workers continue to face intimidation from employers or unions, including dismissals for attempting to form independent unions. Authorities have also documented illegal practices such as rotating temporary contracts to avoid severance pay.

While the initiative still requires full Senate approval, the committee’s decision marks a significant step in Mexico’s labor debate. For the first time, the law recognizes workplace violence as a structural obstacle to ensuring decent employment. According to PROFEDET, workers who experience workplace violence or discrimination may initiate legal proceedings with digital or testimonial evidence. The key change under the new framework is that companies will be legally obligated not just to stop the abuse, but to repair the damage, an obligation absent from the current Federal Labor Law.