TELMEX Launches Submarine Cable Linking San José del Cabo and Mazatlán

TELMEX has inaugurated the TMX-5 submarine cable, a 383-kilometer fiber-optic network connecting Baja California Sur with the rest of Mexico. The project represents an investment of more than $25 million.

The new infrastructure is expected to boost economic and social development across the region by improving internet and telecommunications services. The cable will enhance the transmission of voice, data, and video, supporting key sectors such as tourism, commerce, education, healthcare, and entertainment.

Designed with future demand in mind, the system also strengthens regional resilience during natural disasters by providing alternate and redundant routes to maintain connectivity.

“The activation of this new submarine cable consolidates our country’s telecommunications infrastructure while addressing the economic and development needs of Baja California Sur,” said Héctor Slim, CEO of Telmex.

Installation of the TMX-5 complied with environmental regulations and was carried out with support from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), the Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR), the Government of Baja California Sur, and local authorities to ensure protection of the marine ecosystem.

With this project, TELMEX continues to expand the largest fiber-optic network in the country, reaffirming its role in advancing Mexico’s digital development.