Smoking and Drone Use Banned on the Malecón

La Paz has enacted new rules banning smoking and unlicensed drone use along the Malecón, the city’s iconic waterfront boardwalk.

The City Council approved the updated regulations to improve safety, order and coexistence in one of La Paz’s busiest public spaces. The rules replace standards in place since 2007 and now restrict tobacco and alcohol consumption to designated areas while outlawing unauthorized drone flights.

Officials said the drone ban is designed to protect visitors’ privacy and prevent accidents in pedestrian zones. The smoking and alcohol limits aim to improve hygiene and preserve the enjoyment of the space for all.

Violations will carry sanctions. Other prohibited activities include street vending without authorization, misuse of non-motorized vehicles, neglect of pets, damaging public furniture, graffiti, bringing glass containers and climbing on structures.

The regulations were shaped through 15 working groups involving municipal agencies and civil society representatives. A Pro-Malecón Committee has been created to oversee enforcement and propose future improvements.

City leaders say the measures are intended to promote civic responsibility and ensure the Malecón remains safe, clean and accessible to residents and visitors alike.