Sticky Nights Returns with Cuban Rhythm

Feeling sticky and muggy these days? You’ll have one more reason, but this time, it’s the fun kind.

The next “Sticky Night” (Noche Pegajosa) hits the La Paz boardwalk on Friday, September 19, at 8 p.m. This edition will bring “Cuban flavor and rhythm,” organizers announced on social media. Admission is free.

Headlining the night is Buena Vista All Stars, an international band that unites top Cuban musicians, including original members of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club. The group promises an unforgettable performance.

Don’t know how to dance salsa? You’ll learn here guaranteed.

This year, two Sticky Nights have already lit up the boardwalk: Sonora Dinamita in July and the rock-ska group Save Ferris in August.

Organizers describe the events as “sticky” because the atmosphere is so lively it’s impossible not to join in, even if the night is hot and sweaty. A cold drink in hand makes it even better.

“Get ready to dance and enjoy a unique night in our city,” the announcement reads.