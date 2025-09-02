Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
It’s Getting Fun in Cabo!

David FloresbyDavid Flores
September 2, 2025

Thunder and lightning, lots of rain and an earthquake in 7 days! Last week most of Southern Baja was showered with lots of rain from tropical storm Juliette, mostly in La Paz, the East Cape, El Triunfo, San Bartolo, San Antonio and Constitution.

Tropical Storm Kiko has now begun to hit La Paz and is expected to drop lots of rain this week in the entire Southern Baja, again, followed by Tropical Storm Lorena. Then Monday September 1, we got shaken by a 5.3 earthquake that was located just a few miles South of Cabo San Lucas. No damages from the earthquake were reported. Stay safe. Drive carefully!

David Flores is a dedicated journalist, storyteller, and one of the core contributors at the Gringo Gazette, where he brings local stories to life through insightful reporting and engaging columns. With over 60 bylines to his name—covering breaking news, community updates, weather events, tourism, and wildlife—David is a familiar and trusted voice on the Baja California peninsula .
