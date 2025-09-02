It’s Getting Fun in Cabo!

Thunder and lightning, lots of rain and an earthquake in 7 days! Last week most of Southern Baja was showered with lots of rain from tropical storm Juliette, mostly in La Paz, the East Cape, El Triunfo, San Bartolo, San Antonio and Constitution.

Tropical Storm Kiko has now begun to hit La Paz and is expected to drop lots of rain this week in the entire Southern Baja, again, followed by Tropical Storm Lorena. Then Monday September 1, we got shaken by a 5.3 earthquake that was located just a few miles South of Cabo San Lucas. No damages from the earthquake were reported. Stay safe. Drive carefully!