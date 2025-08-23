Young Deer Rescued by Fishermen

Yup, it is very common in Baja that deer come down to the ocean to get refreshed in these hot summer days! But occasionally they get pulled by the sea currents and don’t make it back. This time, a group of fishermen in Bahia de Kino, a small coastal town in the Sea of Cortes found a young deer struggling to get back to shore. The video taken shows one of the fishermen taking the deer by its ears and dragging it to shore a few minutes later. Once on the beach, the young deer stumbles, tired and trying to regain strength until he/she jumps towards home.