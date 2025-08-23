Civil Groups Demand Profepa Demolish Projects on Baja California Sur Dunes

Environmental groups are demanding that Mexico’s environmental watchdog, Profepa, order the demolition of illegal construction on Baja California Sur dunes, file criminal complaints against violators, and establish a permanent working group led by SEMARNAT. The organizations, Community for Learning and Action in Territorial Planning, along with networks from La Ribera, Boca del Álamo, La Ventana–El Sargento, La Paz, and Todos Santos, outlined their demands citing violations of federal environmental law.

Under Article 4 of the Constitution and Articles 28 and 170 of the General Law on Ecological Balance, projects affecting dunes must undergo environmental review, and authorities have the power to halt construction to prevent irreparable damage.

Despite this, violations continue. Diego Ramírez of Protect Todos Santos reported that clearing began June 30 on the San Sebastián dunes, despite closure orders. A complaint was filed July 2, and Profepa inspected the site July 7, but construction continued. Attorney and activist John Moreno said 80 percent of dunes in the Cerritos-Pescadero area have already been damaged, with another 8 percent affected in Todos Santos.

Antonina Ivanova, professor at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur and member of Colectivo La Duna, stressed that dunes are the “first line of defense” against hurricanes and must be integrated into climate change adaptation strategies. Residents from several communities echoed those concerns. In La Ribera, Reyna Macklis denounced damage from construction and vehicle traffic, urging authorities to “make decisions with the people, not against them.” From La Ventana, Engracia Yee reported widespread dune alteration from La Ventana to El Faro, calling the situation “out of control.” She also opposed proposed swimming and orca-watching programs, warning that such activities threaten fragile ecosystems.

Activists are demanding criminal charges against those who break closure seals, the demolition and removal of illegal structures at the offenders’ expense, and the inclusion of dune ridges such as Punta Cajete–El Mogote in ecological and urban planning programs. “The animals shouldn’t be disturbed,” Yee said. “That kind of business isn’t good for such a beautiful ecosystem.”