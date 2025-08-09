Summer Camp at La Playa Community Center Offers Creative, Eco-Friendly Fun

La Playa Community Center in San José del Cabo has launched its summer camp with a program full of educational and creative activities that go beyond its usual offerings. Running daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the camp is designed to give children a fun, enriching experience.

Each day starts with yoga and light exercise led by volunteers like Javier, helping create a calm, welcoming environment before the pace picks up with hands-on activities.

Campers take part in art workshops, urban agriculture lessons, community cooking, and waste management classes. Highlights include crafting piñatas from recycled paper, movie screenings, and preparing healthy snacks like fruit skewers, popcorn, and even solar-baked bread.

“From day one, we welcomed them with solar bread. They were amazed the sun could work as an oven,” said Reggine Aripez, the center’s coordinator, emphasizing the camp’s sustainable focus.

One of the most anticipated events is a birdwatching excursion to the Wirikutagardens, capped off with a picnic in nature. The outing is part of a broader goal to connect children with their environment through fun, meaningful activities.

“Our goal was to create something truly different, an experience they’ll remember,” said Aripez. “We wanted them to learn while having fun, eat well, and feel welcome.”

Campers also learned how to play chess, a popular game in Los Cabos, known for producing national champions.

For more information, contact the La Playa Community Center, located on Boulevard Tiburón in the La Playita Beach neighborhood, at (624) 382-4246.