Baja 1000 Guide: What Closes, When, and How to Get Around

SCORE International’s Baja 1000 returns this week with a “Cabo to Cabo” route, and the race brings a string of street closures, arroyo restrictions and even a school suspension across Los Cabos. The security and mobility operation runs from November 10 through 15, according to Los Cabos’ Dirección General de Seguridad Pública (the municipal public safety department).

Here’s a practical breakdown of what’s closing, when, and what to expect if you’re driving, flying or just trying to get to dinner this week.

San José del Cabo: Which Streets Close

Closures in San José del Cabo’s historic center began Tuesday, November 10, according to Tribuna de México. Affected downtown streets include Ignacio Comonfort, Álvaro Obregón, José María Morelos, and the streets and access points around Plaza Mijares, plus the perimeter near the San José del Cabo estuary.

Restrictions apply to specific blocks rather than entire streets, and officials say personnel will be stationed at various intersections to direct traffic rather than blocking it outright. One access route worth noting: Camino Viejo a San José will be closed from Calle Juan Rulfo, near the Guaymitas neighborhood, to Avenida Centenario. The second-floor overpass into downtown will remain open throughout.

Officials have not published exact start and end times for each closure point, so drivers headed into central San José should check for updates before heading out, particularly in the mornings and evenings when race logistics ramp up.

Cabo San Lucas Block Party and the San José Starting Line

Cabo San Lucas has its own set of closures tied to a Baja 1000 block party and vehicle display downtown, part of the broader race-car showcase — a free exhibition held Tuesday, November 10. The official start, or “banderazo de salida,” is set for Friday, November 13, on Boulevard Centenario in San José del Cabo, and city officials say the event will again draw an international field, with municipal president Christian Agúndez Gómez noting more than 300 teams from upward of 15 countries are expected to compete this year.

Agúndez asked residents and visitors to stay in designated spectator areas, avoid stepping onto the race route, and follow instructions from security personnel throughout the event, calling public cooperation essential to running the race safely.

Arroyo Crossings: Santa Catarina, Las Ánimas and Santa Rosa

The three arroyo crossings along the race route — Santa Catarina, Las Ánimas and Santa Rosa — will see the most dramatic shifts in access. According to Víctor Manuel Montaño Gaytán, the city’s director of public relations, the crossings will close completely on Friday, November 13, with motorcycles starting the race at 1:00 a.m.

Starting at 11:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, Protección Civil (Civil Protection) will begin clearing livestock from roads along the route, since cattle are known to wander onto these paths. Race vehicles are expected to begin passing through around 9:00 a.m. Friday, and by 11:00 a.m. the three crossings will reopen temporarily for regular vehicle traffic. That window won’t last long: the crossings close again at 8:00 p.m. as competitors loop back through on their return leg.

Translated, Montaño Gaytán’s explanation amounts to this: expect the arroyo crossings to be fully closed early Friday morning, briefly passable from roughly 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., then closed again that evening. Anyone who regularly uses these crossings to get between neighborhoods should plan an alternate route via the Transpeninsular Highway (Highway 1) for that stretch of the day.

Schools Suspended on Race Days

In-person classes in Los Cabos are suspended on Thursday, November 12, to keep school traffic off the roads around the race, according to Tribuna de México. Friday, November 13, was already a scheduled no-class day for public schools nationwide on the SEP (federal education department) calendar, set aside for teachers to record grades, and Monday, November 16, is the Revolution Day holiday — so most local students will be out Thursday through Monday. Parents with children in local schools should confirm with their specific campus, since makeup days or adjusted schedules may follow.

Getting to the Airport and Around Town

Los Cabos International Airport sits outside the immediate closure zones, but access roads can back up when arroyo crossings or downtown streets are restricted at the same time as flight departures. If you’re flying out Friday, November 13, especially in the morning or evening hours when the arroyo crossings are closing or reopening, budget extra travel time or consider routing via the highway rather than through San José’s center.

Beyond November 15, the operation is expected to wind down and normal traffic patterns should return. Until then, the simplest strategy is the oldest one in Los Cabos: check before you go, and build in a cushion if your plans touch downtown San José, central Cabo San Lucas, or any of the three arroyo crossings.