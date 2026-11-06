New Catrina Exhibit Opens at Cabo Gallery

A new Día de Muertos-themed art exhibit is giving visitors and residents one more reason to extend their Day of the Dead celebrations this month. “Oasis de Huesos: Catrinas en el Fin de la Tierra” (Oasis of Bones: Catrinas at the End of the Earth) opened Nov. 1 at the Galería de Arte Cerrito del Timbre in Cabo San Lucas, and it will stay up through Nov. 21 with free admission.

The show features work by Yajaira Girón, a San José del Cabo-based artist who is part of Jardines del Arte, a program run by the Instituto de la Cultura y las Artes (ICA) — the Los Cabos municipal institute that supports and promotes local artists. Girón’s pieces put a contemporary spin on the Catrina, the elegantly dressed skeleton figure that has become one of Mexico’s most recognizable symbols of Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead).

What’s on Display

The exhibit was inaugurated by the municipality of Los Cabos through the ICA and the Casa de la Cultura “Profra. Nieve Trasviña de Ceseña,” which oversees the gallery, according to the municipality of Los Cabos. Héctor Guerrero Santiesteban, coordinator of the Casa de la Cultura, said the exhibition revisits the Catrina as a symbol of national identity and Día de Muertos through a contemporary artistic lens, according to the municipality of Los Cabos.

For readers unfamiliar with the tradition, the Catrina originated as a satirical illustration by Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada in the early 1900s and later became a central figure of Día de Muertos imagery — a reminder, as the saying goes, that death comes for everyone regardless of social status.

Where to See It and When

The Galería de Arte Cerrito del Timbre is open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. through Nov. 21. There is no admission charge. The gallery says it will continue hosting complementary programming alongside the exhibit, including book presentations, talks and workshops open to the public — worth checking if you plan to make a return visit before the show closes.

Why It Matters

Día de Muertos season in Baja California Sur typically wraps up with larger public events like parades and altar displays, including the Todos Santos Day of the Dead Festival held earlier this month. A free, smaller-scale gallery show like this one offers a quieter way to engage with the same traditions after the bigger festivities wind down, and it doubles as a chance to see work from an artist tied to the municipality’s broader push to support local talent, a goal also on display in recent Day of the Dead programming around the state.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 21, so there’s still time to catch it on a weekday visit to downtown Cabo San Lucas before it comes down.