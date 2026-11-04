Buen Fin 2026: BCS Black Friday Returns Nov. 13–17

Mexico’s biggest shopping event of the year is back, and Baja California Sur retailers are hoping it delivers after a difficult stretch for local sales. Buen Fin runs nationwide from Friday, November 13 through Tuesday, November 17, bringing discounts across clothing, electronics, appliances and personal care items to stores from La Paz to Cabo San Lucas.

Now in its 16th year, the event was created by the federal government and Mexico’s business chambers as a counterpart to the U.S. Black Friday shopping weekend, but it stretches across five days instead of one and typically includes interest-free financing offers from participating banks. More than 200,000 businesses nationwide are expected to take part, according to the Confederación de Cámaras Nacionales de Comercio, Servicios y Turismo (Concanaco Servytur), the national chamber of commerce that coordinates the campaign.

What’s Typically Discounted

Nationally, fashion items top the wish list this year, followed by electronics, personal care products, home appliances and cell phones, according to figures Concanaco Servytur shared with UnoTV. Those same categories tend to dominate in Los Cabos and La Paz, where big-box stores, appliance retailers and department stores are the usual anchors of Buen Fin advertising. Shoppers who sat out last year’s Buen Fin discounts may want to check back this November, since local retailers often sweeten offers on bigger-ticket items like refrigerators and air conditioners heading into the holidays.

A Rough Year for BCS Retail

Business groups in Baja California Sur are counting on the five-day window to offset what has been described as a weak sales year for local retailers, a pattern retailers across the state hope reverses before the holiday shopping season begins in earnest. Nationally, Concanaco Servytur projects Buen Fin 2026 will generate roughly 235 billion pesos (about $12.6 billion USD) in economic activity, a 7.3% increase over 2025 — but a notable slowdown from the 26.1% jump recorded between 2024 and 2025. Physical stores are expected to capture 79% of that spending, with online sales making up the remaining 21%.

Checking Prices Before You Buy

Not every advertised “discount” during Buen Fin reflects an actual markdown from regular pricing, which is why Mexico’s consumer protection agency, Profeco (Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor), runs a price-tracking tool each year. The 2026 version is live at elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx, letting shoppers compare monitored prices on popular items before heading to the register. It’s a useful stop before making any big purchase, especially on appliances or electronics where sticker prices can vary widely between stores.

The Government Raffle

Mexico’s tax authority, the Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT), is also running its annual Buen Fin raffle, with a prize pool of 500 million pesos (about $27.5 million USD) — 400 million earmarked for consumers and 100 million for participating businesses. Shoppers qualify by spending at least 250 pesos (roughly $14 USD) on a credit or debit card at a registered business during the promotional window. The drawing takes place December 4 in Mexico City, with results posted December 7 and prizes due to winners before January 5, 2027.

What to Watch For

Businesses wanting in on the promotion had to register at elbuenfin.org by November 12, meeting requirements that include an active tax registration and a working electronic payment terminal — a push by federal officials to formalize more small and mid-size retailers, including neighborhood shops and family-run businesses. For shoppers in Los Cabos and La Paz, the practical takeaway is simple: compare prices before November 13, keep an eye out for interest-free financing on bigger purchases, and don’t assume every red sticker is a real deal.