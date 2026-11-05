Armed Man Detained After Gunfire in Cabo Colonia

Municipal police detained an armed man after he walked through Cabo San Lucas’s Los Cangrejos neighborhood firing a pistol on Wednesday afternoon, November 4, alarming residents, drivers and shop owners in the area.

Calls began coming into the city’s emergency command center, known as C2, around 4:07 p.m., according to HOY BCS. Residents reported a man walking along Paseo Cabo San Lucas toward Cabo del Oro with a weapon in each hand, firing as he moved among parked and passing vehicles.

Video that circulated on social media showed the man discharging his pistol several times toward a target outside the frame while sirens approached in the background. Witnesses described pedestrians ducking behind cars and shop owners locking their doors until police arrived.

How Police Ended the Confrontation

Officers with the Los Cabos municipal police department set up a perimeter near a local transit stand in Los Cangrejos, where they located the man. When he refused orders to lie on the ground, officers physically subdued him to make the arrest.

The Los Cabos Dirección General de Seguridad Pública, the municipal public safety department, confirmed in a statement cited by Tribuna de México that officers responded to a report of gunfire in a public street and detained the suspect shortly after arriving. HOY BCS reported that an exchange of gunfire occurred during the intervention and that officers recovered a shotgun, a .22-caliber pistol and loose ammunition at the scene. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

What Happens Next

The detained man was turned over to the Ministerio Público, the Mexican prosecutor’s office that reviews evidence before formal charges are filed, for investigation into the circumstances of the incident and possible firearms-related offenses. That is the standard procedure in Mexico for suspects detained pending investigation of a crime.

One outlet, Colectivo Pericú, reported that the man was instead handed over to the Fiscalía General de la República, Mexico’s federal prosecutor’s office, and identified him preliminarily as a U.S. citizen and former U.S. Marine living in Cabo San Lucas. That detail has not been officially confirmed by authorities, and his identity and nationality remain unverified as of publication.

No broader security alert has been issued for the Los Cangrejos area. Residents who witness an active incident are encouraged to call 911 or report directly to C2, and those nearby can also use tools such as the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department’s Whatsapp Bombero line for fast reporting of emergencies in the city.