Los Cabos Ports Closed as Hurricane Genevieve Approaches

Starting at 10:00 p.m. Sunday, port authorities in Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo ordered a closure to navigation for vessels under 500 UAB as a precautionary measure ahead of Hurricane Genevieve.

The storm, currently a Category 3 hurricane, is positioned roughly 850 kilometers south of Baja California Sur. Forecasters expect Genevieve to strengthen to Category 4 by Monday, bringing high surf, dangerous swells, and strong rip currents to the Los Cabos coastline.

Authorities are urging boaters to secure all vessels in marinas and docks immediately. All tourist, recreational, and fishing activities at sea have been suspended. Beachgoers are being told to stay out of the water entirely due to the risk of powerful waves and currents.

Protección Civil is monitoring the hurricane’s track closely and advises residents and visitors to rely only on official information channels. Anyone with questions about the closure or storm preparations should follow updates from municipal authorities and weather services.

For those who remember Hurricane Priscilla’s impact, this is a similar setup — a strong Pacific system moving close enough to send serious surf and weather our way, even if the core stays offshore. The port closures are standard procedure, but they’re also a reminder that hurricane season is not a suggestion. If you have a boat, secure it now. If you planned to go fishing tomorrow, find another activity. The ocean has other plans.